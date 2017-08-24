Factionalism In NDC Will Not Help The Party - National Treasurer

Related Stories The National Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed-Abdullah has called for unity within the party to position it for victory 2020 elections.



According to him, factionalism in the party must not be encouraged because the votes and contribution of every single member of the party is needed for the party’s victory in future elections.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM, Alhaji PMC as popularly known averred that should an NDC supporter out of bitterness decide to vote for the NPP or any other party instead of the NDC, the party will technically lose two votes as the rival party for which the angry NDC supporter voted will increase its vote margin whilst the NDC’s votes decreased.



“If one group of NDC supporters say they belong to former President Jerry John Rawlings faction and another group of party supporters say they belong to former President John Dramani Mahama’s faction how can the party be united for the big task ahead of the party in 2020?” The National Treasurer quizzed.



He advised leaders of the party at the national, regional and constituency level to open their doors to members of the party irrespective of their status to make those at the grassroots feel respected and valued in the party.



Alhaji Abdullah said he prefers to be called former Brong Ahafo regional Chairman of the party than his current status as the National Treasurer because leaders of the party should think of serving the party at the grassroots than being served.