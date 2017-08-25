NPP Annual Delegates’ Confab To Attract 5,500 Members

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) annual delegates conference scheduled from today, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, to take place in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, is expected to attract about 5,500 members and sympathisers in the country.



The event, which will be hosted at the University of Cape Coast Medical School Auditorium, will deliberate on the national chairman’s report, national treasurer’s Statement of Accounts, general secretary’s report, resolutions from all the 10 regions and also consider proposals for amendments to the party’s constitution which have been received and circulated to all stakeholders.



The conference is being held in fulfilment of Article 9(1) of the party’s constitution which indicates that, "There shall be a National Annual Delegates Conference which shall be the supreme governing body of the party."



It comes after new executive members of the party were elected successfully in all the 275 constituencies and the 10 regions across the country.



25th anniversary of NPP



The conference, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the NPP and 70th anniversary of the founding of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), is anchored on the theme, "NPP, delivering on our promises; our roots, our strength, our future."



Delegates who will be attending the conference, per the provision of Article 9(2) (ii) include, members of the National Council, members of the National Executive Committee, all members of the Regional Executive Committee, all members of the Constituency Executive Committee, 15 members from the National Council of elders, 12 delegates from every external branch as defined under section 8(2) of the party’s constitution.



Others include one Tescon representative from each of the recognised tertiary institutions in the country, 15 patrons elected, founding members across the country who are signatories to the registration documents of the party at the Electoral Commission, all members of parliament and all party members who are ministers, deputy ministers and MMDCEs.