"No NDC Person Has Condemned '1 District, 1 Factory’ Policy" - Namoale

A statement issued by the Presidency noted that the policy is "in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country. The policy, when implemented will create the environment conducive for each local government areas to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country".



The launch will include a sod-cutting to commence the construction of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory which will process pineapples for the local and international market.



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Nii-Amasah Namoale, has commended the President stating emphatically that the "One District One Factory" policy is a good initiative by the government.



According to him, the programme will create jobs for the Ghanaian population and so the President deserves to be encouraged to undertake the project.



Hon. Namoale wished the Akufo-Addo administration well as they roll out the policy to bridge the gap between the employed and unemployed in the nation, and further enhance the country's progress.



He however seized an opportunity on 'Kokrokoo' to clear the minds of Ghanaians about the stance of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the policy.



He stressed that no NDC member ever condemned the policy and that news about the NDC's dislike for the initiative was all cooked up by the ruling New Patriotic Party.



"I will never condemn neither will any NDC person condemn it. I strongly believe that no NDC person has condemned ’1 District, 1 Factory’ policy," he said.



He dared the government to name any NDC member who ever spoke ill about the policy.



"You are condemning it yourselves and saying that the NDC says we cannot do it. If you feel there’s an NDC person who said we can’t do it, mention his name . . . No NDC member has said you can’t do it,” he said.







