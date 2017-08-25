Mention One Project Ibrahim Benefited From Mahama’s Gov't - Aide Dares NPP

Business Mogul and CEO Of Engineers and Planners Related Stories Special Aide to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, Rafiq Mahama has thrown a challenge to Ghanaians especially the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to mention even one project which was awarded to his boss under the administration of former President John Mahama.



According to him, Ibrahim Mahama and Engineers and Planners existed before former President John Mahama became the Vice President and later the President of Ghana.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Rafiq Mahama brought to mind that since 2005 it was known in Africa that Ibrahim Mahama’s company was among the companies with heavy duty equipments; thus, foreign companies come to Engineers and Planners to rent their equipment.



“To some extent when you listen to some utterances or statements which many people are making within the ruling the party, they try to create the impression that he was getting some privileges due to his brother, the then President of Ghana,” he asserted.



“When you ask them to mention one project Ibrahim Mahama benefited financially from John Mahama’s government, nobody can mention but they just go round and they try to tarnish people's image,” he added.



He held the view that the happenings regarding the revocation of the permit of Exton Cubic Group to prospect the land of Nyinahin for bauxite is as a result of the involvement of Engineers and Planners Company which belongs Ibrahim Mahama.



He however pleaded with the government to help Ghanaian business people regardless their political colours; advising that decision should not be taken on the basis on of assumption as officials of NPP government are creating the impression that Exton Cubic is engaging in an illegality to exploit the bauxite.



“There is no basis for impounding the equipment; we should help Ghanaian companies because we have the men to do the work in Ghana, but sometimes we undermine our own businesses and we have a lot of jobless people in the country. . . we need to help Ghanaian business people because they create jobs,” he pleaded.