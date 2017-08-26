I Can Do Better Than Freddie Blay – Dr Amoako Baah

Related Stories A former Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, says he can do better than the current Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay.



The political scientist indicated that the current NPP chairman superintended happenings in the party which portrayed the party as though they were in opposition.



He explained that the party has been in opposition for so long but still behave as if they are in opposition even though they are in government.



Dr. Amoako Baah cited the rift on radio between Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu and the unruly actions of the Delta Force in Kumasi to back his assertion.



“All these issues should have been stopped by the chairman but he failed to do that leaving his responsibilities to the president to talk to them,” he said.



Speaking on Sunrise FM, Dr. Amoako Baah said, “No matter how good you are, there is always someone better, myself included so I think I can do better”.



He added that Mr Blay, who is the substantive First Vice Chairman, has done well but being a chairman in a party in opposition is not the same as being a chairman in a party in government.



“The two are not the same and so if you want to use the same strategies to make things work, it won’t work.”



When asked why he defied the party’s order by putting up his campaign posters at the venue of the party’s delegates’ conference, Mr. Amoako Baah explained that he had nothing to do with the posters and banners and has even asked the people involved to take them down.



He also confirmed that he knows some of people who posted his banners.