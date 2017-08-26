NPP Aspirants Flouting Party Directives

Related Stories Some aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vying for various party executive positions have breached the Party’s directives and displayed their posters and banners at vantage places leading to the venue of its National Annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast.



The Ghana News Agency saw banners and posters of Dr Richard Amoako Baah, a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, vying for the position of National Chairman of the Party.



The banner of Mr Michael Omari Wadie was also strategically hanged at the median of the Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway, near Aggrey Memorial Senior High School and Pedu Junction, vying for the National First Vice Chairman slot.



Mr Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the Party in Chicago, USA, who is vying for the National General-Secretary, had his posters pasted along the road leading to the venue of the conference



On Tuesday, August 22, Mr John Boadu, the Acting General-Secretary of the NPP, at a press briefing in Accra, said the Party has not lifted the ban on campaign while nominations for executive positions have not been opened.



He, therefore, cautioned all aspirants to desist from displaying their campaign posters and banners at the upcoming national delegates conference of the party slated for Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.



He said the Party reserved the right to sanction or reprimand anyone that flouted the directive.



The theme for the conference is: “NPP, Delivering on our Promises, our Roots, our Strength, our Future”.



The conference is being held in pursuance of Article 9(1) of the Party’s Constitution, which states that, “There shall be a National Delegates Conference which shall be the supreme governing body of the party”.



Prior to the conference, the party had organised delegates conferences in all the 275 constituencies and 10 regions across the country.



About 5,500 delegates drawn across the country are expected to attend the conference to deliberate on key issues arising from the party.



A visit to the venue of the conference by the GNA on Friday showed that everything was set for the major event with the party’s colours red, blue and white dominating the environment.