Mac Manu Breaks Silence On ‘Deportation’

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Peter Mac Manu has spoken for the first time about his recent 'deportation' from Kenya during that country's presidential elections.



Mr Mac Manu, who was attending Kenya’s August 8 polls as leader of the observer mission of the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA), was denied entry for suspicion of coming to aid the opposition National Supreme Alliance (NASA) led by Raila Odinga to win the polls.



The East African authorities thought Mr Mac Manu was notorious for calling Ghana’s polls in 2016 ahead of the electoral body, the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



He was thus made to return to Accra immediately he touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.



But speaking to 3FM‘s Kwakye Afreh Nuamah and TV3‘s Komla Klutse, Mr Mac Manu said he was simply denied entry and “nothing happened in Kenya”.



“I don’t know the definition of deportation vis-a-vis I won’t allow you to come to my country,” he said.



He pointed out that he was not the only one denied entry as Canadians, Americans and persons of other nationalities were sent back home.