I Will Not Preside Over Corruption - President Akufo-Addo Pledges

He said any allegation of corruption against any of his appointees would be investigated, vigorously and thoroughly, by the security agencies.



“I am not going to preside over a government that is corrupt…any allegation made against any of my officials that is genuine would be investigated,” President Akufo-Addo said at the National Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the University of Cape Coast.



President Akufo-Addo said the people of Ghana have put their trust in the NPP Administration, thus, any official in his government, who attempts to abuse that trust, will be severely sanctioned.



He said the Party has put in a lot of effort to get to where it has gotten to, hence he will not allow anyone to “rock and capsize the boat.”



The President said in as much as he has directed the law enforcement agencies to investigate acts of corruption, those who made the allegations should be able to substantiate them for the law to take its course.



He gave the assurance that his government, and indeed the NPP, will be faithful to guarantee the freedoms of the people and fulfill all the pledges it made to ensure principled governance.



“Failed promises undermine our prospects and the confidence people have in political leaders…I will not allow anyone to capsize our boat,” he said.



According to President Akufo-Addo, already, government’s policies geared at bettering the socio-economic fortunes of Ghana are yielding results, and by the end of his term, Ghana would have witnessed unprecedented prosperity.



He said he had confidence in Ghana’s future, adding that “we will stay on course to ensure double digit growth to transform the economy of our great country”.



The President, however, cautioned that the success of his government was dependent on the conduct of his officials, saying; “Our conduct is what will determine our success”.



“If we conduct ourselves well, and respect the vision and aspirations of Ghanaians, we are assured of victory upon victory,” he said.