My Heart And Soul Is In NPP…I Miss My Job – Kwabena Agyepong

Related Stories Suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong was on Saturday spotted at the party's delegate's conference held at Cape Coast.



Mr Agyepong was suspended indefinitely along with Paul Afoko in December 2015 over acts the party deemed inimical.



Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr Agyepong said he miss serving his party.



“I do miss my role. It is service to my party. I still miss it...my heart and soul is in this party. I love the party” he said.



According to him, he attended the party's delegates conference to "share the joy with them”



Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has advised members of the New Patriotic Party to be cautious of their utterances.



“I want to entreat each and every one of us not to, and let me repeat, not to say or do anything or conduct ourselves in any way that will destabilize the party. If you have any criticisms, please render the criticism indoors. You don’t wash dirty linen in public” he admonished.