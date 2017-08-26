‘2020, We Go Show Naa-Na’ – Koku Anyidoho Sings In Anticipation Of NPP Defeat In 2020

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) appears choked by its numerous promises, made prior to the 2016 elections.



But his party, he affirms, will continue to hold the NPP to its words and force their leaders to deliver on every single promise made to the people of Ghana.



“At the end of the day, it is one Ghana. If education is free from kindergarten to SHS, the NDC people will also benefit from it. It will not be only NPP people.” Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Saturday, he said already there is a song on the streets for the president if he fails to deliver on the numerous promises.



“The song that we are hearing is, ‘2020 we go show Naaana’,” he sang a rendition of Shatt Wale’s Taking Over on the show.



Mr Anyidoho was at the 25th national delegates’ conference of the NPP in Cape Coast as leader of NDC’s delegation. He later delivered his party’s solidarity message to the delegates. According to him, just like promised, the NPP should pay the teacher trainee allowances, contractors and ensure that “Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana” is not infested with army worms.



While acknowledging the executives of the NPP, he said the ruling party is the only party in Ghana with acting National Chairman and General Secretary, calling for more unity in the party so it could diffuse to the entire country.