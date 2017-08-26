Nobody Provides Me With Oxygen To Breathe - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories New Patriotic Party MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong is gradually positioning himself as the fiercest critic of his own government, and not the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)



Mr. Agyepong, who is a known financier of the party, is accusing yet another unnamed staffer at the Flagstaff House which is the seat of government of demanding Twenty Thousand Dollars from an unnamed investor before allowing the person to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Oman Fm Thursday, Mr. Agyepong, who is considered by many as controversial and reckless with his statement, said though the president is unaware of such happenings in his office, some of those around him are busy using their presence to extort monies from people who want to invest in the economy.



Without offering any evidence to support his claim, Mr. Agyepong said those who have consistently berated him for speaking the truth should be reminded he is not ready to stop talking because the truth is what will set him free.



“Those people who say I talk too much cannot stop me because they don’t provide me with oxygen to breathe,” he said. “I will speak until I die.”



He indicated that he will no longer visit the presidency and has ceased to talk about such corrupt deals because there are frantic efforts by the unnamed individuals to paint him black before the president and make him appear as demonic.





