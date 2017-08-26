Heartwarming: Koku Anyidoho Meets Sammi Awuku - PHOTOS

Some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were spotted at the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference in the Central Region today.

The NDC’s Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho and its Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs were some leading members of the NDC to solidarize with the governing party at its historic meeting in the region.



Clad in the NDC’s party colours the two were seen in a hearty conversation with their colleagues in the New Patriotic Party.



Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs have been strong critics of the NPP government since it defeated the NDC in the 2016 general elections and assumed office in January 2017.



They have on various platforms chastised the government for some of its activities within its 8 months in office.



