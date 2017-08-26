John Boadu Reveals NPP’s 2016 Winning Tactics

Related Stories The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed the winning tactics of the NPP in the 2016 elections.



Addressing the conference of the party in Cape Coast, John Boadu said that the executives of the party did everything possible to prevent the NDC from ‘stealing’ the 2016 elections.



John Boadu accounting to the delegates of the party at their Congress in Cape Coast said the party executives were able to do this through excessive vigilance.



He recounted that the party moved from a party in crisis to a ruling party ‘all as a result of blocking the NDC from stealing the 2016 elections’.



In the Volta Region alone, John Boadu said the NDC lost up to ‘100,000 votes’ because they were prevented from implementing their rigging techniques.



He therefore commended the people of the Volta region for ‘blocking’ the NDC’s acclaimed rigging tactics.