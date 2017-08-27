NPP Delegates Urge Government Not Allow Criticisms Divert Its Attention

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates have urged the Government to remain focused on executing the party’s progressive agenda and not allow destructive criticisms to derail its efforts.



The Ghana News Agency, interaction with some delegates at the ongoing 25th National Annual Delegates Conference at the University of Cape Coast, said the Government's agenda of transforming the economy, from consumption to production, should be the utmost priority.



Ms Asher Emu, the Constituency Women's Organiser of Awutu Senya West, said she was hopeful that the Government would deliver on the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme, in order to create more employment for the teeming youth.



She said the President had shown the commitment by launching the 1D1F in Ekumfi on Friday.



She said though it would take some time for the benefits and impact to be felt, it would definitely be accomplished.



Mr Ben Mensah, from Adenta Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, corroborated the views expressed by Ms Emu and said the Party was not against borrowing but believed in responsible borrowing.



He expressed the hope that the Free Senior High School Policy would be rolled out successfully from September, which would encourage Ghanaians that the Government would walk the talk.



Commenting on some of the negative attitudes of government appointees, he advised them to be moderate and control their ego instead of lording it over them.



Madam Elizabeth Gaise, the Women's Organiser of Abura-Asebu Constituency, urged Ghanaians to support and pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and members of his Government to succeed because the success of the Government would inure to the benefits of the entire nation.



The 25th Annual Delegates Conference is on the theme: "NPP, Delivering on our Promises, Our Roots, Our Strength, Our Future".



More than 5,500 delegates are expected to attend the conference.

It is being organised in pursuant of Article 9 (1) of the Party's Constitution.