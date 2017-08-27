Alan Kyerematen Absent At 'One District, One Factory' Launch In Central Region

Related Stories Alan Kyerematen, the minister for trade and industry, was shockingly absent when the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, launched the "one district, one factory" economic programme on Wednesday.



Akufo-Addo marked the commencement of the programme with the sod-cutting of a pineapple factory at Ekumfi in the Central Region.



While the event was attended by several top government functionaries and New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs, Kyerematen was conspicuously missing.



His absence was surprising because, as trade and industry minister, the "one district, one factory" initiative falls within his purview.



According to a report by 3news.com. Akufo-Addo acknowledged Kyerematen's absence but failed to state the reason for his absence.



The president is said to have proceeded to praise the minister for his effort towards the implementation of the programme. Some reports had earlier suggested that Kyerematen had been sidelined by the president, but the minister has denied such reports.