Francis Asenso-Boakye Replies A Plus

Related Stories A deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has described as ‘infantile’ corrupt allegations leveled against him and his colleague, Samuel Abu Jinapor by musician, Kwame A Plus.



The outspoken musician in a Facebook post labeled the two as stupid and corrupt appointees of the President and wondered why they were appointed to deputize the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Osei-Opare.



“NPP delegates congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two very stupid deputy chief of staffs. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint thieves whose level of stupidity is the same. Arrogant and corrupt fools. You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” A Plus’ post read.



Using the same medium to respond to the allegation, an unfazed Asenso-Boakye dared A Plus to provide evidence to substantiate his claims.



According to Asenso-Boakye, the accusations are baseless adding that, it would be prudent if A Plus used social media in a more positive manner.



“…I will not be intimidated by your vile attacks on my person or held to ransom. You have enormous potential; please harness it more productively. I would earnestly urge you to use your time more judiciously to help move Ghana forward.



“Indulging in baseless accusations and unsubstantiated claims of corruption and arrogance is beneath you and frankly discredits you in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians. As the President noted at the just ended NPP Conference, he is willing and ready to look into any case of alleged corruption. You may kindly take up his generous offer and present your case to him.



“While I have this opportunity, allow me to echo the sentiments of President J. A. Kufuor. We need matured minds in our Party and body politics. You will do well to heed the age old adage: "a word to the wise is enough" parts of his post read.



Below is Asenso-Boakye's full response:



Dear Kwame A Plus,



I have read with bemusement your infantile and opprobrious rants against my colleague and I, and which also seeks to question the judgement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. This is quite regrettable given your avowed support for Nana Akufo-Addo's vision and commitment to accelerate the development of Ghana. We have work to do and in a hurry to alleviate the debilitating poverty that demeans our people. I genuinely expect all who profess to have the interest of Ghanaians at heart to dedicate themselves to the cause rather than engage in trivialities and attention seeking stunts.



As you may have noticed in my limited interactions with you, the attainment of Akufo-Addo's vision remains a cardinal priority and paramount consideration in my dealings with all and sundry. I have applied myself diligently and professionally in discharging my duties both as Political Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff. My schedule in the dual capacity in which I serve His Excellency the President, affords me neither the time or luxury to be planning elaborate schemes to fleece the good people of Ghana who have graciously given us a sacred mandate.



Like you, many people contributed to our resounding electoral victory and remain eager to assist the government achieve its transformation agenda by building a resilient economy that provides fair and equitable opportunities for all. Yet, i must say that it is not everyone who has developed a nauseating sense of entitlement as you unfortunately have. It's a shame that you would sheepishly use your social media platform and following to seek to besmirch my image and reputation simply to score some measure of revenge for my inability to accede to your request.



I have endeavoured, in my social and political life, to treat everyone with whom I have had the privilege of meeting, big or small, famous or not, with the utmost respect and reverence.



May I reiterate to you, as I did in April, that I will not be intimidated by your vile attacks on my person or held to ransom. You have enormous potential; please harness it more productively. I would earnestly urge you to use your time more judiciously to help move Ghana forward.



Indulging in baseless accusations and unsubstantiated claims of corruption and arrogance is beneath you and frankly discredits you in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians. As the President noted at the just ended NPP Conference, he is willing and ready to look into any case of alleged corruption. You may kindly take up his generous offer and present your case to him.



While I have this opportunity, allow me to echo the sentiments of President J. A. Kufuor. We need matured minds in our Party and body politics. You will do well to heed the age old adage: "a word to the wise is enough"



I wish you a pleasant day