Support Akufo-Addo To Transform Ghana – Fmr Prez Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called for an unalloyed support from the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enable the Government return the country to the path of growth and prosperity.



He said the President Akufo-Addo-led Government was just eight months old, which was not enough to solve the numerous socio-economic and political problems that had impeded national development and stifled growth.



"Even when you plant cassava or maize, it takes time to go through the processes of germination, growth and harvest. You must, therefore, give the Government time and space to operate," he said.



The Former President said this at the mammoth rally held by the NPP in Cape Coast at the weekend as part of the National Delegates Conference on the theme: “NPP, Our Promises, Our Roots, Our Strength, Our Future.”



He said the Party believed in democracy, which must be supported by all regardless of their differences.



The Vice President, Dr Mamudu Bawumia, said the measures put in place to put the economy back on track had started yielding dividends.



He indicated that the Government's policy of providing free quality education will commence next month to ease parents' burden of paying school fees.



The Vice President noted that tax cuts and other stimulus packages were aimed at oiling the private sector to occupy its rightful position as the engine of sustainable growth.