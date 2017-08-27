Cease Fire Now – NDC To Disgruntled Members

Related Stories The Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admonished members of the party to desist from venting their grievances in the media.



According to the Elders such actions bring the party’s “good name” into disrepute.



A statement signed by Vice Chairman of the NDC’s Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu and sighted by citifmonline.com, said the “… Council invites party members to desist from ventilating their grievances in public through the electronic, print and social media etc and thereby bringing the good name of the party into disrepute.”



According to the statement the decision was decided in a meeting held on August 22, 2017 under the chairmanship of the party’s “founding father.”



This directive comes on the back of some seeming tension in the party invoked by an article written by former Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Valarie Sawyer who took on party founder, Jerry John Rawlings and former Attorney General, Martin Amidu.



Dr. Sawyerr complained about some comments made by the two saying it contributed to the NDC’s defeat.



Her comment was followed by a petition sent to the party by some NDC members demanding the suspension of Mr. Amidu.



But the Council of Elders in the statement called for calm adding that they have started implementing recommendations from the Prof. Kwesi Botchway’s Election Review committee.



The statement added that the party has further started a healing and reconciliation process to that effect and urged party members to use party structures in resolving their grievances.



“As part of the process of implementing the salient recommendations of the election review committee in resolving the internal conflicts and differences, the council has put in place teams to visit the various regions and team up with regional representatives to undertake the process of healing and reconciliation.”



“And for the avoidance of doubt, the process of healing and reconciliation has commenced within the Council of Elders itself, Functional and National Executives as well as other leading members of the party. Council entreats and urges all members of the Akatamanso family to remain calm and fully support the process of healing and reconciliation,” the statement added.