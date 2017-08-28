Nana Addo Will Run For 2020 Presidential Elections if... Mustapha Hameed

Related Stories Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, says he is eagerly anticipating a victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020, with President Nana Akufo-Addo declared the winner of presidential polls.



Speaking at the just ended National Delegates Conference of the ruling party in Cape Coast, the Deputy Chief of Staff was emphatic in declaring a second term bid for the 73-year-old President.



Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid has been doubted following his comments in July this year that he may not contest in 2020.



Speaking to Journalists at the Flagstaff House, the President said threats by a group of illegal miners that they will vote him out in the next election because of his unwavering campaign against destructive mining activities does not worry him because he may not even seek re-election.



“I’ve been told there are young men who have said they voted for me and if I continue down this way they can be sure that they will not vote for me again in 2020. Well, the 2020 vote it’s not clear if Akufo-Addo’s name will be on the ballot in the first place and even if his name is on the ballot, this is not going to be the reason why I’ll stop, I’m going to continue,” the President had said.



However, speaking in Cape Coast over at the weekend, Abu Jinapor was sure his boss will contest and win the next election.



“In January 2021, God will bless us with good weather; the sun will shine, and we will meet at the Black Star Square again. And when we meet, by the grace of God we will elegantly and boldly inaugurate another President for a second term and that president, undoubtedly, will be Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he told an elated crowd of NPP supporters.



This will be the second time a top government official in the current administration has suggested that the President will seek re-election despite the President’s own seemingly undecided stance.



Mustafa Hamid



Following the President’s statements to the Journalists at the Flagstaff House, Information Minister, Mustafa Hamid, also clarified that Nana Akufo-Addo will run for the 2020 presidential elections if he is in good health.



“Insha Allah, he will be on the ballot paper in 2020 if he is alive and in good health; he will go,” Mr Hamid said.





