“Let me assure you; every allegation of corruption against any member of my government will be investigated by the law enforcement agencies,” the president said at the governing New Patriotic Party’s national delegates’ conference in Cape Coast, Central Region on Saturday, 26 August.



He added: “Those who make the allegations should be prepared to support them with evidence” because “I will not supervise over a government that supports corruption.”



The president said he has “instructed the law enforcement agencies to investigate every allegation of corruption in my government”.



He also warned members of the NPP that he will crush any attempt by anybody to “capsize our boat”.



Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP has a rich heritage in Ghanaian political history which he will safeguard with all the strength he can muster.



“We are the heirs of the noblest tradition in Ghanaian politics; the tradition of freedom, the tradition of progress, the tradition of development in freedom. It’s a precious asset.



“We are going to be faithful to that tradition. We are faithful to that tradition if we recognise that we are all in the same boat; we are rowing towards the same destination about the upliftment of Ghana and about the freedom of Ghana.



“It means that, therefore, anybody who wants to rock that boat and capsize it – for the time being I am the captain of the boat – I am not going to allow anybody to capsize our boat. Too much effort and sweat and sacrifice has gone into bringing us where we are today to allow anybody to capsize it, our strength is the vision and the values of our party, that is the rock on which we stand,” the president said.