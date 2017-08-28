Educate Grassroots On Government Policies - Blay Urges Delegates

Related Stories Mr Freddie Blay, the Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has admonished the delegates to explain the new government policies and interventions to members at the grassroot.



That, he said, would enable them to take full advantage of those policies to improve upon their standard of living.



Mr Blay said this when he addressed Party faithfuls at the NPP Rally in Cape Coast to climax the 25th Annual National Delegates Conference and express appreciation to the people of the Central Region for their massive support in the 2016 General Election.



He said the Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had begun fulfilling its campaign promises and would equitably share the national resources among the people.



He said the Party had competent and experienced men and women, who were capable of prudently managing the resources to ensure rapid economic growth and development.



Mr Blay gave the assurance that the Government would provide the needed incentives and regulatory framework to enable the establishment of factories that would process local resources into finished products to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said although successive governments had implement poverty reduction programmes such as the School Feeding Programme, Capitation Grant, National Health Insurance Scheme and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty, poverty still abounded in the country.



To reverse the trend, she said Government had decided to decentralise all social intervention programmes and increase the number of beneficiary households in order to serve its purpose meaningfully.



This, according to her, would significantly reduce poverty and restore hope and dignity to Ghanaian as well as create wealth and prosperity.



Mr Kwamina Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, thanked the people for voting massively for the Party, which culminated in the resounding victory in 2016.



He gave the assurance that the Government would reciprocate the kind gesture by providing their needs.



Mr Duncan appealed to the rank and file of the Party to remain united and work assiduously to increase its electoral fortunes come the next general election in 2020.