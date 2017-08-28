NDC Will Reclaim Lost C/R Seats – Quansah

Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, former Central Regional Minister Related Stories Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, former Central Regional Minister, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will regain all the parliamentary seats the party lost in last year’s polls.



According to him, most of the seats went to the New Patriotic Party following severe apathy that set in among the rank and file of the NDC in the region and other places through the country.



He believed that the numerical advantage the NPP has over the NDC at the parliamentary level in the region will turn in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The Region voted massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which saw the party won 19 of the 23 parliamentary seats including two die hard seats of the NDC - Twifo Atomorkwa and Ekumfi Constituency seats.



To show appreciation to the region, the NPP administration has set up the first factory under the One District One Factory programme in Ekumfi. Also the party decided to organise its delegate conference which took place on Saturday August 26, in the region.



But speaking in an interview on Accra FM on Monday, Mr Tawiah Quansah said : “Apathy set in among the NDC in the region and so many of our people did not vote. So I believe it was just a passing wind and so if they feel they have won more seats and so they are in total control of the region they will laugh at the wrong side of their mouths.



“I have heard that they are preaching operation zero seats for the NDC, but I will tell them to stand properly because if we in the NDC are able to come together as one we will reclaim all the seats we lost. All we need to do now is to come together as one people.



“How can NPP win the Ekumfi seat? Their victory in Ekumfi was just by default. Check the result there, president Mahama beat president Akufo-Addo with plenty votes but we lost the parliamentary seat , this is because of the kind of misunderstanding that occurred among us that we were not able to deal with it early enough.



“They shouldn’t think that it is all rosy we are waiting for them in the 2020 because I know they will laugh at the wrong side of their mouths.”