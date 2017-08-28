Talented Party Members Our Greatest Strength – Freddie Blay

Related Stories The acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has revealed that the party’s greatest strength lies in the talented members who use their knowledge to advance the interest of the party.



Speaking during the NPP’s delegate’s conference in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 26, Mr Blay said: “In a conference of this nature, we must take stock of our strength and weaknesses, the opportunities and challenges we face as a party. On that basis, map a clear strategy for building on our strength and planning for the immediate future.



“Our greatest strength lies primarily in our talented and hardworking party members both in Ghana and in the diaspora. These are men and women ready to toil and sacrifice for the party’s vision and for Ghana. This strength is further exemplified in the determination of our membership to ensuring prosperity, socio-economic transformation and better life for themselves and for Ghanaians.”



He added: “On the other hand, like all political parties, we have weaknesses that we must examine and address. Arrangements and ability to adequately fund the party and its structures remain ad hoc, inadequate and very unsatisfactory. There is also the tendency for some of us to see democracy and our electoral victory as a means in itself, and sometimes tend to lose sight of the fact that it is only a means to good governance and efforts towards collective prosperity.



“There are growing complaints from our members about access to government functionaries, the lack of employment which we inherited from the previous NDC administration; this largely remains a disturbing issue which we know is related to the economic problem we have come to inherit.”