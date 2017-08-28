Afoko Missing At NPP Confab

Related Stories SUSPENDED NATIONAL Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko, was conspicuously missing during the party’s annual Delegates’ Conference in Cape Coast, Central Region.



Also missing at the historic programme, held over the weekend, was Sammy Crabbe, a former 2nd vice chairman of the NPP, who has also been suspended.



Kwabena Agyepong



Interestingly, Kwabena Agyepong, the equally suspended General Secretary, stormed the University of Cape Coast (UCC), venue of the event.



He was spotted seated in the first row with other top NPP members during the conference, which was themed, ‘NPP: Delivering on Our Promises, Our Roots, Our Strength, Our Future.’



Mr. Agyepong looked sober as he quietly remained in his seat, which was directly opposite the dais, where President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, ex-President Kufuor and others were seated.



The suspended general secretary actively participated in all the activities during the confab – including the holding of a minute silence for deceased party members, but was not given any role.



Mr. Agyepong, who had kept a low profile since he was suspended, quietly walked from the event venue after the conference.



Suspension



Afoko, Crabbe and Agyepong were suspended by the NPP leadership in 2015 – one year before the 2016 national elections – for gross misconduct and other charges.



In their absence, the NPP, led by acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay; John Boadu, acting General Secretary; Sammi Awuku, Youth Organizer and others worked tirelessly to help the NPP win the 2016 polls.