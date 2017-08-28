“Greedy” A-Plus Making GHc 3m From BOST Every Month - 'Abronye' Alleges

Related Stories NPP’s Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as 'Abronye DC' has alleged that strident musician, A-Plus is making a whooping amount of money from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) illegally.



According to him, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus earns about “Three million Ghana cedis (GHc 3m)” from the company every month.



“A-Plus has not done anything for the party (NPP) yet he is benefiting than those who toiled for the party to win power. Agya Koo and Lucky Mensah did extremely well for the party but they are not complaining as he is doing,” he said.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Orgainser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on NEAT FM morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ says A-Plus claims that President Nana Addo’s two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, are “stupid and corrupt appointees” is “untrue”.



He was emphatic that the entertainer’s public out poor was due to the fact that he was refused another contract by Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye.



“As I am speaking now, A-Plus has a contract at BOST worth GHc 3m a month. He is very greedy, because he was refused another contract, he is calling someone corrupt. He should shut up. He can never deny his contract at BOST,” he said.



“A-Plus is making unnecessary noise in the country. He should shut his big mouth up. We’ve had enough of his nonsense, who is he. NPP paid for his useless song yet the party has awarded him contracts. Why can’t he shut up?” Abronye DC questioned.