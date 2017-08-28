Koku Anyidoho Praises NPP

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has rated the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ‘excellent’ with their organization at their recent delegate conference held at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



Koku was amazed with NPP’s well organized conference and emphatically noted that “We will learn from them (NPP). I was amazed with how they treated us like their own.”



The NDC deputy Chief Scribe delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the opposition party at the 25th Annual Delegates’ Conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region Saturday, August 26, 2017 - Koku Anyidoho urged the NPP to maintain the peace in order for the country to develop.



But the NDC man is still reminiscing how his party delegation were treated by the NPP – that compelled him to ask himself “Who am I to be treated that way by the NPP?”



“I had a dispatch rider escorting me around with tight security. The deputy Interior Minister, Henry Quartey was awesome on that. Even on our way back to Accra, the Minister called to check up on us. I was like; ‘Wow’ is that how courteous this man is?” he asked.



“I salute the NPP for what they did for me and the delegation, we really appreciate. The kind of reception they gave to us is something we (NDC) have to learn. President Nana Addo was there on time, former President Kufour did same. The general comportment was overwhelming.

Everything went well,” Koku added in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.