More Appointments In Government Will Be Appreciated - PNC

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) is hoping to occupy a lot more positions in the Akufo-Addo led administration.
Though Dr. Edward Mahama, the party’s flagbearer for the 2016 general elections has been appointed Ambassador-at-large, the opposition party is appealing for more.
Giving the PNC’s solidarity message at the National Delegates Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Vice Chairman of the party, Henry Asante said like Oliver Twist, they are asking for more.
According to him, the PNC is a political party with experienced and learned men and women who are ready to contribute their quota to Ghana’s development.
Since they have not been able to win power, the PNC man said nothing stops them from joining the ruling NPP to accelerate Ghana’s development.
Thanking President Akufo-Addo for the honour done them by appointing Dr. Edward Mahama as an Ambassador, Henry Asante said more of such appointments will be appreciated.
|Source: adomonline.com
