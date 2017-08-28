Ambassador-at-large Refuses To Honour Police Invitation   

Dr. Edward Mahama Related Stories Dr. Edward Mahama, Ghana's Ambassador-at-large and Leader of the People's National Convention (PNC) has refused to honour a police invitation to help investigate the breaking into his General Secretary's Office.



In a letter dated 21st August,2017, the police requested Dr. Mahama to report himself to the Kotobabi Police Station on the 23rd of August.



"The Kotobabi Police is investigating a case of causing unlawful damage reported by Atik Mahammed in which your name has been mentioned as the brain behind the crime.



"We would be grateful if you could report at the Kotobabi Police Station on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 at 1:00pm to assist investigations," the letter signed by Supt. YC Osei read.



However, Dr. Mahama has refused to honour this request by the Kotobabi Police.



It is unclear the reasons for which the man who holds the enviable record of contesting in almost all Presidential Elections under the Fourth Republican dispensation would flout a direct order by the Ghana Police, but sources close to the Service indicate that an action would soon be taken to bring him before the law.



It would be recalled that the General Secretary of the PNC, Atik Mohammed was said to have been suspended by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for what it described as gross "misbehavior and misconduct".



But the timing of it led many to draw the conclusion that the General Secretary was suspended for question why Dr. Mahama would accept am ambassadorial position from the President without consulting his party first.



Meanwhile, members of the party who are believed to be supporters of Dr. Mahama broke into the office of Atik Mohammed, the General Secretary upon hearing his suspension and it is for this reason Dr. Mahama, Ghana's Ambassador-at-large is being sought after by the Kotobabi Police.