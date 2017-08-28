Investigate & Prosecute Corrupt SSNIT Officials - Nana Ofori Owusu

Related Stories Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu is asking the government to investigate and prosecute officials involved in the $72million SSNIT software scandal.



Addressing the issue on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Nana Ofori Owusu expressed disgust over the attitude of officials who tend to be corrupt and the rot at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



According to him, corrupt officials should not go unpunished and so called on President Akufo-Addo to speed up the process to set up the office of the Special Prosecutor.



He believed the Special Prosecutor would help in investigating and unearth any corrupt activity, so prayed the President not to slow down the process.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Nana Ofori Owusu said "we need to put pressure on it for it to go well in order for them to pass it. So we can look at the way to protect our money because the nature and the way in which this contract has been done, even though there were evidence and reports that said we shouldn’t do this contract, but make changes and so forth, and some of the people who will speak were transferred so that they won’t speak up and placed under the Juniors as a form of punishment for speaking; (Kwami) it’s a serious matter."



"So, if we have all this evidence there, someone must take the evidence up, prepare them and start the process to put people before the court for the court to also start probing. . . If someone has done something inappropriate as we’re reading, then we set them as an example because we can’t sit in this country and allow people to dip their hands in our money at will,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) is reported to have subpoenaed about 15 witnesses as part of ongoing investigations into the award of $72 million software contract by the SSNIT.







