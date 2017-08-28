Nobody Can Force Afoko To Attend Delegates' Conference - Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan Related Stories Suspended National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Afoko and the 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe failed to attend the just ended NPP annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast.



Many political pundits have asked why the party [NPP] did not invite them as it is time to smoke the peace pipe after the party has won power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan believes it is not in the position to force members to attend delegates conference.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kwamena Duncan maintained that the reasons why suspended Paul Afoko and Sammy Crabbe did not attend the annual delegates’ conference are best known to them.



“Nobody can force Afoko and Sammy Crabbe to attend the delegates’ conference. You cannot force anybody to come to the conference and you may not know what the reasons might be; it could be indisposition, travelling and some other matters . . . you saw the versatile Kwabena Agyepong [suspended General Secretary of NPP] and so what is it?” he asserted.



He was of the view that it beholds Paul Afoko to tell the entire country why he failed to attend the NPP delegates’ conference; thus, nobody can go to their houses to force them out to attend the conference as it must be out of free will.



“ . . You are asking the wrong person the right question. Anybody who does not come to the conference will not write to you to explain why he or she didn’t make it to the conference,” he opined.



Meanwhile, suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong was on Saturday spotted at the party's delegates' conference held at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr. Agyepong said he miss serving his party; reiterating that he attended the party’s delegates’ conference to “share the joy with them”.



“I do miss my role. It is service to my party. I still miss it . . . my heart and soul is in this party. I love the party,” he said.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has however cautioned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be mindful of their utterances.



“I want to entreat each and every one of us not to, and let me repeat, not to say or do anything or conduct ourselves in any way that will destabilize the party. If you have any criticisms, please render the criticism indoors. You don’t wash dirty linen in public,” he admonished.