Prez Akufo-Addo Has Warned Us Severely About Corruption - Minister

According to him, the consistency of President Akufo-Addo’s warning to his officials against corruption means he will not spare anyone who is fingered in corrupt practices as “to be for warned is to be armed”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his determination to deal with allegation of corruption against his administration as he placed the relevant investigative agencies on alert to investigate such allegations.



As the leader of the country, he explained that, he was not going to preside over corrupt dealings in his administration.



“Those who make the allegations let us be prepared to support it when they are making that allegation of corruption. I am not going to preside over a government that will support corruption in this country. We need to deal with it.



“I have given instruction to the law enforcement agencies to investigate every allegation made against any member of my administration,” he said.



President Akufo Addo was speaking at the 25th Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held at the campus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday.



Reacting to the President’s warning, the Central Regional Minister on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show averred that President Akufo-Addo has been consistent in his fight against corruption.



“ . . It is a fact that he has hammered it all the time to deal with corrupt officials in his government. He met all of us at a retreat and he was emphatic to deal with any official found in corruption and so he has been consistent with his warning,” he stated.



“Again, there is a saying that ‘to be for warned is to be armed’; for us as government functionaries and as ministers, we need to be cautious not to do anything which will force the President to deal with us,” he stressed.



He therefore mentioned that it was appropriate for President Akufo-Addo to use the Delegates' Conference to sound it again to all and sundry as it is such a gathering that all government functionaries were present.