Attack On Asiedu Nketia Politically Motivated – Kofi Adams

Related Stories National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has said he suspects the attack on the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, by unknown gunmen, is politically motivated.



“I think it is part of the greater levels of insecurity and political attacks on opponents. Remember not too long ago, some of us had our homes invaded by gun-wielding persons in the name of searching for all kinds of non-existing state cars, and we did indicate how we can’t tell the difference between armed robbers and state-sponsored security. That is exactly what is happening now. Our General Secretary, all we know is he is the General Secretary of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, which has been in contest with NPP for political power. If he is attacked, for now I have no other suspicion beyond politically motivated attack, and so that is what I feel now until proven otherwise,” he told Class FM in an interview.



Mr Nketia (General Mosquito) was attacked by unknown gunmen at Suhum, in the Eastern Region on Monday, August 28 when he was returning from a trip to Kumasi.



Narrating the incident to classfmonline.com, Mr Nketia said the men, their faces hidden by masks, caused his driver to stop suddenly when they crossed his (Mr Nketia’s) car with a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 66612.



The men then got out of their car with AK 47 guns and other weapons and banged their wrists on his car, instructing that he and his driver get down from the car, but upon noticing oncoming vehicles, the thugs quickly got into their car and sped off.



“This matter happened near Suhum in the Eastern Region, when I was returning from Kumasi. The men were driving a Tundra car with registration number GT 66612.



“They were all putting on masks when they got down for their vehicle, instructing me and my driver to come out, but [they] left the place when they saw other cars coming. We were not hurt in the process.



“I called the National Security Minister immediately after the people left, and he assured me he was going to attend to me but since then, he hasn’t called back,” Mr Nketia said.





