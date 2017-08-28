Bawumia Is A ‘Joke’ Of A Vice President – Adu Asare

Related Stories A former Presidential staffer has described the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as someone who is more of a comedian than a Vice President.



According to Kwadwo Adu Asare, the Vice President does not look like a second gentleman of the land and hence ‘ought to grow up’ to be regarded as the Vice President of the land.



“Bawumia should grow up as Vice President…he should start growing up as a Vice President because he (Bawumia) is another joke for this country…he should stop joking, he should know that he is no longer contesting the elections…,” he said.



The former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP) who was reacting to the Vice President’s mockery of the Mahama administration’s Economic Management Team (EMT) said the Vice President ought to be awoken from a perceived sleep to the realities in the country.



Dr Bawumia while addressing NPP delegates at a Conference in Cape Coast, said the NDC lacked the needed human resources to manage the nation’s economy during the erstwhile Mahama administration.



“In fact can anyone remember the NDC economic management team? I’m sure they themselves cannot remember who a single member of their economic management team was?,” Dr. Bawumia asked.



Dr Bawumia assured the delegates that “Akufo-Addo has replaced incompetence with competence with the management of the economy” boasting of persons making up the current economic management team including former Finance Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



“The era of reckless borrowing…thankfully is over,” he said while giving the assurance that government expects debt to GDP ratio to drop from 73% to 71% at the end of the year,” he said.



And this mockery, the man who was the head of the Protocol and Supporters Welfare union for the Brazil 2014 World Cup and has denied crying before the Presidential Commission that investigated Ghana’s poor showing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil said shows how ‘unserious’ the Vice President.



Adu Asare further called on the Vice President to wake up from his slumber as he is fast becoming ‘another joke for this country’.



He further called on the Vice President to go out and listen to ‘the views of Ghanaians and stop joking about because Ghanaians are struggling, if gets the chance, he should show seriously because as it now, he doesn’t look like someone who can take over as a President’.