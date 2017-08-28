Police Invites Edward Mahama...

Related Stories The Kotobabi police is investigating a case of unlawful damage reported by the People’s National Convention (PNC) General Secretary, Atik Mohammed.



A letter sighted by Citi News indicates that the police have invited the leader of the PNC and former party Flagbearer, Dr. Edward Mahama, for questioning on Wednesday, August 23.



The police noted that he was accused of being the “brain behind the crime.”



The PNC, in recent times, has been marred by some internal turmoil following the suspension of Mr. Mohammed.



He was suspended indefinitely by the National Executive Committee of the party, following some alleged derogatory comments he made against, Dr. Edward Mahama.



Mr. Mohammed rubbished his suspension, saying he was still at post. He also described moves to get him out of office as illegal.



The Party’s National Chairman, Bernard Mornah also described the decision to suspend the General Secretary of the party, Atik Mohammed as unlawful.



The comments followed Dr. Edward Mahama being named an Ambassador-at-Large by the President.



He had called for the resignation of Dr. Mahama from the party as he had shown ‘bad judgment’ in accepting the position.



Mr. Mohammed is quoted as saying the party could “not even be sure where [Dr. Mahama’s] loyalty is anymore… he cannot continue, in my opinion, to be the leader of the party.”



Senior members of the PNC expressed their opposition to the acceptance of the position of Ambassador-at-Large in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, by Dr. Mahama without consulting the party.