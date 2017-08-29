None Of The Armed Men Attempted To Rob Me Of My Hard Earned Money - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Tuesday to discuss issues of security across the country.



Joy News has gathered the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia's alleged encounter with armed men in Suhum in the Eastern Region is one of the issues on the agenda.



The NDC General Secretary has said he witnessed the attack on a motorist by some armed men on his way to Accra from his village in the Brong Ahafo Region.



Narrating the incident on Asempa FM Monday, former lawmaker said the men who were in a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 666 12 sped past him to stop a vehicle that was ahead of him just around the Suhum Township.



They got down from their vehicle brandishing AK47 rifle and grabbed the driver in the vehicle. Mr Nketia said he then got out of his vehicle together with a friend to intervene and rescue the driver.



I had a friend army officer who was with me in the car so he got down first and identified himself and asked them what was their problem, he said.



I am not sure whether they are armed robbers because nobody made any attempt to rob me of my hard earned money or other valuables, he told the presenter.



Mr Nketia's experience in Suhum comes months after government put in place measures to stem the tide of attacks across the country after the 2016 general elections.



The NDC's emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will afford the party an opportunity to discuss the incident and how to avoid same in the future.



NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams told Joy FM the incident is a stark reminder to all Ghanaians that nobody is safe in the country of their birth.



“It started with an invasion of some of our homes, to courts and churches and now some political opponents are being attacked,” he lamented about past attacks.