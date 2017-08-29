Probe A Plus’ Corruption Claims – Ken Agyapong Tells Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the National Security to immediately investigate corruption accusations made against the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and his other colleague, Abu Jinapor by musician A-Plus.



According to him, allegations and counter allegations by both parties do not augur well for a party in power and therefore there is the need for President Akufo-Addo to invite A Plus and ensure that full probe is conducted into the issue.



“Nana Addo has always said that he will entertain corrupt practices and corrupt officials in his government and that is why am calling on him and the security agencies in the country to investigate A Plus’ allegations because it doesn’t speak well for our party. They need to be investigated as soon as possible” he charged.



Mr Kennedy Agyapong made those comments after the musician described the two deputies as corrupt.



A Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has rejected corruption accusations made against him and his other colleague, Samuel Abu Jinapor by musician A-Plus.



A-Plus while commenting on Facebook on President Akufo-Addo’s achievement so far said some of his officials are very “corrupt.”



He in the post also took on Mr. Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor describing them as corrupt although he failed to list their crimes.



“…7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very … deputy chief of staff. It’s amazing how Nana was able to appoint two … Arrogant and corrupt … You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you [sic],” A-Plus stated.



Unhappy with the accusations however, Mr. Asenso-Boakye lambasted A-Plus for making what he described as unsubstantiated claims of corruption against him and advised the musician, who campaigned vigorously for Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 polls, to channel his energies into helping the president to succeed.



This claim comes on the back of a directive President Akufo-Addo gave to the security agencies to investigate corruption allegations made against any of his officials.



But the NPP firebrand, speaking on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday urged the law enforcement agencies to investigate any allegation about corruption against any official member of the NPP government.



He also urged musician A Plus to be prepared to support his allegations with the needed evidence since he will be allowed to get away with it.



“Just as Nana Addo has said about allegations of corruption, A Plus should be ready to support his claims with evidence. Nana Addo has struggled over the years and so he needs to be helped and that is why he needs to investigate this allegation” he added.



Ken Agyapong further warned the president to be careful because most of those he has surrounded himself with describing them as sycophants whose sole interest is to use his name to further their corrupt agenda.