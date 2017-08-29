Flagstaff House: Jinapor, Asenso Not Only ‘Corrupt’ Staff – Agyapong

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, has backed claims that some appointees at the Flagstaff House take money from people seeking to meet the President.



“Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye are not the only two alleged to be involved in corrupt activities at the presidency, they are many others as well. When I started complaining about the president being surrounded by sycophants and corrupt people I had people calling me to stop making those allegations.



“I was there and these same people called me back to tell me that they wanted to have access to the president and they were asked to pay $20,000 there about before a meeting can be arranged between them and the president, why should it be so,” he said.



The comments come on the back of allegations being leveled against two deputy chiefs of staff Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye by controversial musician A Plus. The musician has labeled the two close staff of the President as corrupt and unfit for the office.



Mr. Agyepong said he will continue speaking the truth until he dies and nothing will stop him.



“I will plead with NPP especially those who are closer to him (the President) to be courageous and tell him the truth because your pretentious deeds are destroying the man.”