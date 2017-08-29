It's Unfortunate How Some People Want To Enrich Themselves - Abronye DC

Related Stories NPP’s Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as 'Abronye DC' has reiterated his confidence in the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to turn the development fortunes of the country around.



According to him, the President has already proven that he’s capable of turning things around by ensuring that there is equitable distribution of the country’s resources to ensure that no area lags behind in terms of development.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Orgainser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), however urged all government appointees to make President Nana Addo’s promises a reality – “That is what they should do.”



“The NPP promised to tackle bad situations the country was facing. Nana Addo never promised to make individuals rich,” he added.



Abronye DC in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ says “it is unfortunate how individuals around President Nana Addo want to enrich themselves rather than working for him.”



“Some of us will continue to work diligently for Nana Addo to deliver. People like A-Plus and others are just opportunists around the president making empty allegations,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.