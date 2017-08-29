Deputy Agric Minister Hot

Related Stories A group calling itself Bafana Bayana in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Network in the Northern Region have called for the immediate dismissal of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, William Agyapong Quaittoo.



According to them, the comments by the deputy minister on the invasion of the fall army worms were to clearly discredit the Northern values of hard work, truth and honesty and create a situation that would compel northerners to respond in an untoward manner.



“This action was premeditated and unquestionably unwarranted. Insulting Northerners in the way that the deputy minister did is part of a broad and grand ploy designed to bait northerners into responding in similar fashion.”



Chairman of Bafana Bayana of the NDC, Abdul Fataw Shani, indicated that “if the deputy minister is saying that what has been reported is not true, how come the government voted about GH¢6 million of the taxpayers’ money into a non-existent issue? Or is it the case that the Ministry of Agric and for that matter government spend on ghost projects?



They called on the National Peace Council, Christian Council, religious bodies and all Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to condemn the conduct of Mr Quaittoo.



“We call on the president to show some respect to his vice president by relieving the deputy minister of his post.”



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the spokesperson of the NPP Youth Network Fuseini Abdul-Majeed, said Northerners are honest and dignified people, northerners in the NPP government and their contributions to the success of the party are manifest.



“We fear that there would be selective justice, infringement on their rights and oppression by the deputy minister since Northerners have been declared as liars.”



The NPP Youth Network in the Northern Region made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo to find someone, who respects all tribes in Ghana to replace William Agyapong.



Meanwhile, the deputy minister has rendered an unqualified apology to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and people of the Northern Region for his comments.