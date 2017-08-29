Akufo-Addo Under Pressure To Sack ‘Loose Cannon’ Deputy Agric Minister - Suhuyini

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is under pressure to sack Deputy Agric Minister, William Agyapong Quaittoo for describing northerners as “difficult people”.



Northern youth groups such as the Dagbon Youth Association, the Democratic Youth Alliance and Minority in Parliament want President Akufo-Addo to sack the minister threatening that the group will be compelled to stop Mr. Quaitoo from extending his deputy ministerial duties to the northern sector if he continuous at post.



William Quaitoo reacting to complaints from farmers in the area on how their farms have been destroyed by the fall armyworm said, the complaints are “just a way of taking money from the government; that’s what they do all the time because they’re difficult people.



After the public backlashes, Mr. Quaitoo has rendered an unqualified apology over his comment.



But speaking with Adom News, MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini says it will be proper for the deputy minister to resign or the president must show him the exit.



But the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe was popularly known as Abronye DC says northerners must forgive the minister after rendering an unqualified apology for his statement.