NPP'S Performance So Far Commendable – Sayibu

Related Stories The 2012 Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tamale North, Mr Akilu Sayibu says Nana Akufo-Addo’s government achievements in all facets of the economy within the last eight months should give hope to Ghanaians.



Notable among these achievements are the Free Senior High School, which takes off in September, allowances to teacher and nursing trainees which is also underway, the one District, one Factory which was just launched, the stability of the Cedi, the jobs for the youth under the YEA, and the many tax cuts to make life better for Ghanaians.



Mr Sayibu told the media in Cape Coast that these were positive achievements, among other ones, that Ghanaians should be proud of.



The former Parliamentary Candidate also lauded the commitment of President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that he would not let the ‘boat rock or capsize with him as its captain’.



According to Mr Sayibu, it has not been easy capturing power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and called on Party supporters and appointees to heed the call of the President to comport themselves and serve with dignity and humility to let the NPP stay in government for long.



Mr. Sayibu stated further that calls for unity by the Majority leader at the just ended delegates Conference should permeate all sectors including even appointees of the Government.



He added that, organisations that achieve best do so through working together and making use of all talents within the organisation.



"Let us work together to make life bearable for Ghanaians," he admonished.