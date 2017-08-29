Ekumfi Pineapple Factory Won't Be Like Komenda Sugar Factory - Ekumfi MP

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency, Hon. Kingsley Ato Cudjoe has assured the general public and the people of Ekumfi district that the flagship project Ekumfi Pineapple factory will not become a white elephant as the Komenda Sugar Factory.



According to him, the planners have assured that within a year, the factory will be ready to start operations.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the deputy Minister of Fisheries indicated that plans are underway to make the pineapples ready within the year that the factory will be ready.



“This will not be like the Komenda Sugar Factory; pineapples will be available by the time the factory start production next year and so there will not be any shortages of raw material when production start,” he assured.



He emphatically stated that the pineapple out growers have been contacted to work to the extent that the factory will start production as soon as it is ready by next year.



He therefore thanked President Akufo-Addo and the leaders who thought it wise to start the one-district-one-factory from Ekumfi.



“Our people, especially the Ekumfi Nananom and the youth are grateful to President Akufo-Addo. They are singing praises of Nana Akufo-Addo saying his promise has been fulfilled,” he averred.



He however was hopeful that the economic situation in the town and the region at large will be taken care of by the incision of the Ekumfi Pineapple Factory as people will be employed.



Mr Kwesi Dadzie, a resident of Ekumfi Nanabin who has four acres of pineapple farm, is happy that the factory would particularly free the pineapple farmers from exploitation by middle women who come to buy the pineapples at giveaway prices from the farmers.



He says farmers who would serve as out-growers have already been trained on how to maximise yields from their farms; thus, the factory would help control the rural-urban migration.



"Many of our youth have left this area in search of jobs. I urge all citizens of Ekumfi to come home and help us make this factory work."