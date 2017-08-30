A Plus To Run For NPP Gomoa Central Chair Slot

Related Stories Musician Kwame A Plus has said he intends running for the position of chairman of the Gomoa Central Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Currently I’m hoping to run for the chairmanship position of my constituency,” he told Kojo Yankson on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, 30 August.



“I want to understand grassroots politics very well, so I want to be with my people …” he said.



A Plus has been in the news lately following his allegation of corruption against Deputy Chiefs of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.



Even though he has not made public the specifics of the allegations, A Plus says he is ready and willing to provide all the necessary evidence to the right authorities to prove his case against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff who he referred to as “arrogant corrupt fools.”



Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has begun probing the matter.