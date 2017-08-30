'Nana Addo Repeating Mahama’s Mistakes' – Steve Manteaw

Related Stories Campaign Coordinator at the Integrated Social Development Center (ISODEC), Dr. Steve Manteaw, says he is not impressed with the way President Nana Akufo-Addo is managing the affairs of the country.



According to him, he was expecting the President to learn from the wrongs of the erstwhile NDC government and institute measures to reduce public sector corruption.



“Akufo-Addo is repeating the same mistakes committed by John Mahama and I’m very disappointed. After getting overwhelming votes for change, I was expecting him to adopt a different approach or style to managing the affairs of the country” Dr Steve Manteaw told Afia Pokua host of Adom FM’s Burning Issues programme on Monday.



The radio discussion focused on revelations at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) which has led to the interdiction of head of SSNIT’s Management Information Systems, Dr. Caleb Afaglo for presenting fake documents for the top job.



“Since he assumed office as President of the land, I was expecting him (Akufo-Addo) to sack all political appointees in the various public institutions and declare that positions vacant to allow competent people to apply through a competitive process to ensure sanity and robust in public service,” he said.



Dr. Steve Manteaw who is also a member of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), revealed that a top New Patriotic Party (NPP) official has two of his children holding executive positions at SSNIT, a situation he describes as wrong.



He also said the appointment of the acting Chairperson of NPP, Freddy Blay as the board chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), as well as other similar appointments, was wrong.



“Public institutions such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and among others will continue to underperform in the country and corruption will continue to dominate in the public institutions due to the appointment of such party executives and officials” Dr. Steve Manteaw stressed.



Dr. Steve Manteaw urged the president to appoint competent and experienced people to occupy positions at the various public institution’s, but party officials who may not be cut out for the job.