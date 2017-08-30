Police Chase Edward Mahama

Related Stories The Ghana Police service is on the heels of the leader of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Dr Edward Mahama after he failed to honour an invitation to appear before them.



The case which is currently before the Kotobabi Police station was brought against the Ambassador-at-Large by the party’s suspended General Secretary Atik Mohammed.



Mr Mohammed defied the National Executive Committee’s suspension and kept going to office at the party’s Headquarters, a situation which compelled Dr Mahama to hire people to lock Mr Mohammed out.



Infuriated by the decision, Mr. Mohammed reported the conduct of Dr Mahama to the police. According to Mr Mohammed, however, Dr Mahama has failed to honour the invitation despite several reminders and overtures.



“… I am more interested in a crime I reported in which a name was mentioned, the police have invited Dr Mahama several times, all the police have been asking for, is for him to come and put down his statement which he has been evading for over two weeks now, and that is what has led the police to issue that summons.



“They gave him a final opportunity by visiting him personally in his office to tell him, look there is a case pending before us, your name has been mentioned by the very people you instructed to go and invade that office … so come and write your statement,” Mr Mohammed added.



He said he will occupy his office after the police probe. “Once the police are done with their investigation, I’m waiting to see whether [Emmanuel] Wilson or Henry [Asante] will come and say: ‘You don’t belong to this office and that we have given it to somebody’, and that is when we will know who is really the General Secretary and who is not, but that is a different case.”



But the party has dared Mr Mohammed to occupy the office. According to Communications Director Emmanuel Wilson, Mr. Mohammed has no office in his name at the moment.



“…One person cannot hold the party to ransom especially when that person ceases from acting or behaving or going about the duties of a general secretary. He is no more the General Secretary, so we are actually looking for him to officially take every possession, everything that we have which we believe that is in in his custody. As we speak now, the Acting General Secretary has taken full control of the office of the General Secretary. The office of the General Secretary does not belong to one person, it goes beyond any person in the party,” Mr Wilson said.