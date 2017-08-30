We Foiled NDC Rigging Plan – John Boadu

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has stated that the then incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) government lost the 2016 polls because its (NDC’s) plan to rig the elections was foiled by the then opposition NPP.



The NPP leadership, he said, realized that the stalwarts of the NDC, “as is typical of them,” were going to rely on their rigging machinery to hang onto power in 2016 after mismanaging the affairs of the state for eight years.



Mr. Boadu, who doubles as the NPP National Organizer, indicated that the NPP victory was not secured on a silver platter, announcing that the party did a lot of strenuous work before achieving the that great feat.



According to him, the NPP leadership adopted new strategies, including being extremely vigilant at all the polling stations, which prevented the NDC from rigging the polls, resulting in the historic victory for the NPP.



Mr. Boadu was addressing NPP delegates, drawn from the 275 constituencies in the country, during the party’s 2017 annual National Delegates’ Conference in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast over the weekend.



The historic event – which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the party’s formation – was used to take stock of the activities of the NPP over the years. It was attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Alhaji Bawumia, ex-President Kufuor, Freddie Blay (Acting National Chairman) ministers of state and party executives.



Delving into the 2016 elections, Mr. Boadu disclosed that after the suspension of key national executives prior to the 2016 polls, many people predicted that the NPP was heading into electoral defeat, but the party had a concrete electoral plan which secured victory for it.



He said, “We strictly monitored the polls to prevent the NDC from rigging, formed volunteer groups, embarked on house-to-house campaigns and also used a professional IT team, among others, to win the polls.”



He said the party’s leadership also channeled resources brought by the party’s branches abroad to the various constituencies “and this fresh strategy, among other key new plans, paved the way for the NPP’s victory”.



According to him, party members’ vigilance across the country, especially in the Volta Region, also resulted in the NDC losing a staggering 100,000 votes in that region, adding that the NDC’s votes-dropping syndrome was nationwide last year.



Mr. Boadu stated that every member of the NPP deserves commendation for helping the NPP, which had fewer resources, to defeat the NDC – which was better resourced.



Assurance



The NPP Acting General Secretary urged members to remain calm and anticipate better things very soon, saying that their toil and sacrifices would never be in vain.



He assured the NPP members that their tireless efforts which secured a landslide electoral victory for the party, had been recognized and so they would surely be rewarded by the party in due time.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration, the NPP National Organiser indicated, has plans of implementing productive programmes and policies that would help improve the lives of the entire citizenry.



In this regard, he entreated the NPP members, especially those who have not been appointed to positions of authority yet, not to give up hope because good things would surely come their way.



Mr. Boadu stated that the NPP has a track record of honouring loyalty, dedication and hard work, pointing out that the NPP would not turn its back on any loyal member – now that the party is in power.



“The NPP will not let its members down after your hard work, dedication and sacrifices, which were a major contributory factor to the party’s landslide electoral victory in 2016,” he assured the party’s delegates.



Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, he said, needs the staunch support of every NPP member now than ever, to help the government to deliver all its campaign promises and maintain political power for many years.