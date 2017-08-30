NPP Charts New Course

Related Stories Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) converged in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, at the weekend to fashion out new ideas around which the party will revolve.



At the end of the annual national delegates’ conference, which was under the theme, ‘Delivering Our Promises, Our Roots, Our Strength, Our Future,’ the rank and file of the party resolved that they would “work diligently to assist the government of Ghana, ably led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to achieve its laudable objectives.”



They also decided to protect and promote the NPP’s good name and unity as well as continue to be loyal and faithful by publicly upholding the decisions of the party, providing the platform to strengthen the relations and communication between the party and the government in order to deliver the promises in their manifesto as well as other government programmes and projects. They would in addition strengthen the party’s structure and organizational machinery at the polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels to maintain its formidable and state.



Key Decisions



In a resolution which was issued after the conference, the NPP said it supports the efforts of the government to rescue and restructure the National Health Insurance Scheme; fully supports the institutional, legislative and other reforms being pursued by the government to fight corruption and have since decided to fully engage the government to achieve its laudable flagship policies. Some of the policies and programmes include Free SHS, building a strong economy, Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programmes (IPEP), Planting for Food and Jobs, establishment of Zongo Development Fund, railway development, creation of new regions and protection of the environment.



Going forward, they have also resolved to participate in shaping the political will of the people by disseminating information on political issues, social and economic programmes of the party, sponsor candidates for elections to any public office as required under the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and to win political power through democratic means in order to pursue the party’s agenda as enshrined in the party’s manifesto.



According to the delegates, they would promote a well-balanced development of agriculture and industry using the resources of each area of the country, protect the environment from degradation and repair the damage done to the environment by wasteful and improper exploitation of the land, forest, marine and fresh water resources. Ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens without discrimination on any grounds is also dear to their hearts.



In furtherance of this, the party has decided to help the government to manage the economy of the country with efficiency and prudence, guided by the national interest, promote a vibrant, free market economy and encourage vigorous participation by citizens in economic activities.



Resolve



The NPP administration intends to provide a good system of education – both public and private – at all levels to respond to the developmental needs of the country, solve the grave problem of massive unemployment and provide for all who are capable, the opportunity and means of earning a decent living, either through self-employment or as employees in various undertakings. Priority attention would be given to the health needs of the nation in order to establish and maintain a decent and efficient system of public health delivery.



They have also taken it upon themselves to maintain the freedom of the media and exchange of ideas.