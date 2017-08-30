Nana Shames Critics – Sammi Awuku

Related Stories Sammy Awuku, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says President Nana Akufo-Addo has put his critics to shame with his splendid performance in office so far.



He observed that the young NPP administration has done extremely well since assuming office.



Mr. Awuku said critics of President Akufo-Addo continuously accused him of making unrealistic promises during the 2016 campaign period.



According to him, with just eight months in office, President Akufo-Addo has delivered on most of his campaign promises to put his critics to shame.



“They said Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises cannot be fulfilled, but we are all witnesses to how the promises are being fulfilled one-by-one.



“President Akufo-Addo has shamed his critics with his massive achievements, including stabilizing the economy and many others”.



Mr Awuku, who is admired by NPP members, disclosed this while addressing a mammoth rally of the ruling political party in Cape Coast on Saturday.



The rally was held to climax the annual National Delegates Conference of the ruling political party in the Central regional capital.



He noted that President Akufo-Addo would continue to put his critics to shame in the coming weeks.



According to him, the flagship programme of the NPP administration- the free Senior High School (SHS) policy- would be implemented next month.



“The free SHS, which our opponents said is not possible, is also coming just this September to put the critics of the president to shame.”



Awuku urged the citizenry to rally behind the NPP administration, which is determined to fulfill all its campaign promises.



The event was attended by President Akufo-Addo, his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ex-President Kufuor, Freddie Blay and John Boadu.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Alan Kyeremanten, Osei Assibey Antwi, Simon Osei Mensah, Otiko Afisa Djaba and other party gurus were also in attendance.