Related Stories Teacher trainees in the country have expressed profound gratitude to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for restoring their allowance.



The teacher trainees across 41 training colleges are expected to receive GHc 204 allowance beginning September 2017.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM Midday News Bulletin, the Chairman of the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana, Osei Kofi Daniel has sternly warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to poke their noses into the restoration of their allowances by the government.



According to him, the NDC has no "moral right" to discuss the issue because during their administration, the party particularly the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito asked them to pack their things and go to stay home if they think they can't work without their allowances being paid by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



“They have no moral right to stand anywhere to say that the amount they’re giving us is small. I think the amount given us is not as compared to what we used to receive but it’s a step in the right direction. The President has assured us that his commitment to the teacher trainees, he’s able to fulfill it. I doff my hat for the President,” he said.



On behalf of the teacher trainees, he thanked the Akufo-Addo government for fulfilling their promise to them.



To him, he thought the government would be able to restore the allowance after two years but to have it by the beginning of September this year is worth their immense appreciation.



