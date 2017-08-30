William Quaitoo Had No Choice . . . - Ofosu Ampofo

Related Stories "He had no choice in this matter”, NDC Director of Elections, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' regarding Hon. William Quaitoo’s resignation.



Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, William Quaitoo, has resigned from his post.



Hon. Quaitoo came under intense fire for describing northerners as "liars" and "difficult" in a radio interview.



Though he apologized for his unsavory comments, the Minority in Parliament and other individuals called for his immediate resignation or dismissal by President Akufo-Addo.



According to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Hon. Quaitoo tendered in his resignation on Tuesday with the President accepting it.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this evening accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. William Quaitoo, which takes immediate effect. The President wished him the very best in his future endeavours,” Eugene Arhin said in statement.



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo believed Hon. Quaitoo had no choice but to resign because as an Agric Minister, his mandate was to improve the agriculture sector and the three northern regions are significant areas in the sector.



So, to him, making such derogatory comments about the northern Ghana would have made it difficult for him to work.



“I want to conclude that I sympathize with him. He is a human being. To err is human. Let us forgive him . . . and let it be an example to all others," he said.



Central Regional Minister Commends Hon. Quaitoo



Also addressing the issue on 'Kokrokoo', the Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan commended the Deputy Agriculture Minister for taking a bold step to resign.



Hon. Kwamena Duncan told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that as government appointees, it is advisable to watch your tongue and the words that one spills out of the mouth because it could potentially result in jeopardy.



He noted that Mr. Quaitoo's resignation would serve as a deterrent to him and all government appointees.



He however found it unfortunate that Mr. Quaitoo had resigned because he (Mr. Quaitoo) is a brilliant and competent person, whose services would have helped the NPP government.



Touching further on the issue, the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs also believed "it is good for him to have resigned".



He asked Ghanaians to accept the apology by the Deputy Agriculture Minister following his disparaging remark about northerners in the country.



"We should accept his apology in good faith and Ghana should move on," he stated.



The NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary Sam Payne also commended the Deputy Agriculture Minister for setting an example for all government officials.



